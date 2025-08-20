- By Aditya Jha
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 10:07 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Amrit Bharat Express: The railway on Wednesday announced that an Amrit Bharat train will operate from Old Gaya to Bihar's Gaya from August 22. The authority stated that the operation of the Amrit Bharat train will provide significant relief to thousands of passengers of Gaya and nearby districts. The railway further stated that the decision was taken after receiving multiple requests from the local residents and authorities. The operation of the train will also boost the religious tourism, as Gaya is famous for the Maha Bodhi tree and other prominent religious sites.
While providing details, the authority stated that this biweekly train (13697/13698) will start operating regularly from August 28. It further stated that the train will depart from Gaya every Sunday and Thursday at 4.30 pm and arrive in Old Delhi the next day at 12 pm. The railway further stated that the train will depart from Old Delhi station every Monday and Friday at 2 pm on the return journey from August 29. It added that the train will reach Gaya the next day at 8.55 am.
The railway also stated that the train will pass through several key stations, including Anugrah Narayan Road, Dehri Onson, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Subedarganj, Govindpuri, Tundla, and Ghaziabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil a wide range of development projects worth Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar’s Gaya at around 10 AM on August 22.
PM Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed 8.15 km-long Aunta-Simaria bridge on NH-31, including the 1.86 km-long six-lane bridge on the river Ganga, constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,870 crore. The new six-lane bridge will improve connectivity by reducing the distance between north and south Bihar by over 150 km and preventing traffic congestion.