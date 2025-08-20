Pune Weather: Pune district continues to reel under heavy monsoon rains, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for the ghat regions on Wednesday. Officials have warned of intense showers persisting in the area until August 21, urging citizens to remain cautious. A brief respite is expected after this period, with rainfall likely to reduce in intensity.

According to the IMD, the ghat sections may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at several locations, with extremely heavy showers at isolated spots. The weather office has advised the district administration to take precautionary measures and asked residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

Pune Weather Forecast The forecast shows that Pune will remain cloudy with varying levels of rainfall through the coming week. On August 20, the district may see heavy to very heavy rain in ghat areas, with a temperature range of 25.6 degrees Celsius to 21.4 degrees Celsius. The intensity is expected to ease gradually from August 22, with only light showers predicted on August 23 and 25. However, isolated heavy rainfall may continue in the hills surrounding Pune.

Dam Water Released Owing to the continuous downpour, authorities have started releasing water from major dams in the district. On Tuesday, 15,000 cusecs of water were discharged from Khadakwasla dam, prompting alerts for residents of low-lying areas. Discharges were also reported from Varasgaon (8,000 cusecs) and Panshet (7,000 cusecs). Water was additionally released from Mulshi, Pavana, and Temghar dams to manage rising levels.

Traffic Disruption And Waterlogging The heavy rain has caused severe waterlogging in several parts of Pune city, leading to long traffic snarls. Key stretches including Sinhgad Road, SPPU Chowk, Canal Road, and Nagar Road were heavily affected. Authorities have urged people to remain indoors unless travel is unavoidable.