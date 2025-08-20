A civil judge aspirant and practising lawyer, Archana Tiwari from Bhopal, planned her own disappearance in a case that has unraveled into a web of calculated deception and emotional turmoil. She was located late Tuesday night near the India-Nepal border in Lakhimpur Khiri, Uttar Pradesh, and flown back to Bhopal early Wednesday morning. What initially appeared to be an accident on the Narmada Express train turned out to be a meticulously orchestrated escape.

According to Railway Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Lodha, Archana had been under intense familial pressure to abandon her legal studies and marry a Patwari. Struggling with repeated marriage proposals and emotional distress, she confided in a friend from Indore named Saransh. Together, they constructed a detailed plan to help her vanish from public view.

Archana used her legal knowledge to execute the plan with precision. She left her bag on the train to create the impression of an accidental fall and switched coaches at Narmadapuram, a location lacking CCTV surveillance. She instructed another accomplice, Tejinder, a driver by profession, to discard her mobile phone in the forests of Bagratawa near Itarsi, further complicating any trace of her.

However, Tejinder's arrest by Delhi Police in an unrelated fraud case temporarily stalled the investigation. Meanwhile, Saransh, who runs a drone startup, played a key role in maintaining the illusion. He used WhatsApp calls to evade tracking, bought a new phone and SIM card registered under his father’s name, and left his own phone in Indore to mislead investigators with a false digital trail.

"To further obscure her trail, she used WhatsApp calls. Saransh also purchased a new phone and a SIM card registered in Saransh's father's name, while Saransh left his own phone in Indore to create a false location and digital footprint. The duo's route was calculated to avoid detection. They bypassed toll booths, purchased a new mobile mid-journey, and initially remained within Madhya Pradesh. But as media coverage intensified, they escalated their plan-moving to Hyderabad, a lesser non-Hindi speaking area," said the officer.

"Then travelling via Jodhpur and Delhi to Kathmandu, Nepal. Saransh later returned to Indore, while Archana stayed hidden until police, after detaining Saransh, persuaded her to come to the border, where she was apprehended," the officer said. Their escape route was deliberately planned to avoid detection. They avoided toll booths, changed mobile devices mid-journey, and stayed within Madhya Pradesh initially. As media coverage intensified, they shifted strategy, moving to Hyderabad, where the Hindi language barrier could offer added anonymity. From there, the journey continued through Jodhpur and Delhi before reaching Kathmandu, Nepal. Saransh eventually returned to Indore, while Archana remained hidden until police detained him and convinced her to come to the border, where she was taken into custody.

थाना जीआरपी रानी कमलापति की गुमशुदा मामले में जीआरपी पुलिस को मिली बड़ी सफलता, अर्चना तिवारी को नेपाल बॉर्डर के पास उप्र के लख्मीपुर खीरी से किया बरामद @DGP_MP @JansamparkMP @MPPoliceDeptt @mohdept @grpmpcontrol pic.twitter.com/5NyFTo7pMV — SP Bhopal (Railway) (@BhopalSrp) August 19, 2025 The case gained widespread attention when Archana's abandoned bag, containing Raksha Bandhan gifts, was discovered at Umaria station. Her last known communication was a call to her aunt on August 7, after which her phone was turned off. Police pieced together her path through mobile data and witness testimonies, eventually tracking her to Lakhimpur Khiri. In a parallel development, investigators found that Archana had also been in contact with Ram Tomar, a constable posted at Bhanwarpura police station in Gwalior. He had arranged a bus ticket for her from Indore to Gwalior, although she never used it. The constable was detained on August 18 and remains under interrogation.