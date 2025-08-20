The Special Judge of the SC/ST Act court, Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi, on Tuesday sentenced advocate Parmanand Gupta to life imprisonment for falsely implicating his opponents in serious cases, including rape and the SC/ST Act. Along with the sentence, a fine of Rs 5.10 lakh has been imposed, and Gupta has been barred from practising in any court. The court has also directed that a copy of the order be sent to the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad.

According to the prosecution, ACP Radharaman Singh had filed a complaint against Parmanand Gupta and his associate Pooja Rawat. Investigations revealed that Gupta, who was engaged in a property dispute with Arvind Yadav, used Pooja Rawat, an assistant at his wife’s beauty parlour, to lodge fabricated cases of rape, molestation, and atrocities under the SC/ST Act against his opponents.

It was found that 18 false cases were filed by Gupta and 11 by Rawat. One such case, lodged by Rawat in July 2024 against Arvind Yadav and his family, was proven false as neither the accused nor the complainant was present at the alleged crime scene. Rawat later confessed in court that she was forced by Gupta and his wife to file fabricated cases, following which she was granted a pardon and released on conditions.

During the trial, the court noted that Gupta’s wife had even prepared a fake rent agreement with Rawat to strengthen their false claims over the disputed property. Taking cognisance of the seriousness of the matter, the High Court had earlier ordered a CBI investigation on March 5, 2025.

In its strongly worded order, the court remarked that such actions by members of the legal fraternity tarnish the image of advocates, who should uphold the legacy of leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Dr BR Ambedkar, and Pandit Motilal Nehru.