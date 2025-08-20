CSBC Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is all set to conclude the online registration process for the recruitment of the Police Constable today on August 20, 2025 on their official website. Interested students have the last opportunity to apply for the CSBC Police Constable Recruitment 2025 by vsiiting the website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4,361 vacancies for the Driver Constable position across various districts in Bihar. This recruitment drive is conducted by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC). The notification that was released has mentioned eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, driving license requirements and age limit to be eligible for the recruitment of the Driver Constable position. This recruitment drive is a great opportunity for students looking to build a career in law enforcement and serve the community.

CSBC Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must thorough go through the eligibility criteria for the CSBC Police Constable Recruitment 2025. Check details here:

1. Candidates must have passed their Class 12 from a recognised and well-known institution.

2. They must have a valid Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) or Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) driving license which is important for the CSBC Police Constable Recruitment 2025.

3. The age limit for this recruitment has been fixed between 20 to 25 whereas those candidates who belong to the ST, SC OBC and other reserved categories will be provided age relaxation according to government rules.

Also Read: CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025 OUT: Here How To Check Class 10, 12 Supplementary Marksheets At cgbse.nic.in, Direct Link

Steps to apply for CSBC Police Constable Recruitment 2025:

Step 1. Students must visit the official website of the CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2. There will be a link for applying for driver constable vacancies 2025 on the homepage.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where you have to enter your personal and contact details to generate a login ID.

Step 4. Complete the application form and upload all the required documents in the designated fields.

Step 5. Pay the online application fee and save the confirmation page for future reference.

The students are advised to keep a close check on the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constables to stay updated with the latest information and details regarding the recruitment procedure.

Also Read: BPSC TRE Result 2025 Released At bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Here How NIOS DEIED Students Can Check Result & More Details