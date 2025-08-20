BPSC TRE Result 2025 OUT: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially announced the results for the TRE, Teacher Recruitment Examination 2025 on their official website. Those students who have appeared for the recruitment examination will be able to check their scorecards by visiting the website and by using their login credentials such as application number, roll number and date of birth.

The results have been published for those candidates who have completed 18-months Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.ED) from Nation Institute of Open Schooling. As per the commission, the results for the primary-level subjects and six-middle level subjects have been announced on the website. A list of the eligible candidates have been also published on the website.

BPSC TRE Result 2025: Exam Held The written examination for the BPC TRE Recruitment Exam 2025 was conducted from December 7, 2025 to December 15, 2023 and according to the official data, 7 lakh students appeared for the recruitment examination. The students must understand the recruitment procedure and eligibility criteria.

BPSC TRE Result 2025: Subject-Wise Performers In 2025, a total of 389 candidates have successfully cleared the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 2025. Check details here: Subject Name Total Candidates Hindi 100 candidates Sanskrit 65 candidates English 243 candidates Mathematics 249 candidates Urdu 171 candidates Social Science 233 candidates Also Read: CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025 OUT: Here How To Check Class 10, 12 Supplementary Marksheets At cgbse.nic.in, Direct Link BPSC TRE Result 2025: Next Steps This recruitment drive was conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) to fill around 1.22 lakh vacancies in the teaching sector across the state. The students are advised to keep a close check on the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) to stay updated with the latest information. Steps to check BPSC TRE Result 2025: Step 1. Students must visit the official website of the BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in to check results status.