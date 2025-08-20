Most Racist Countries: What a shame, it is 2025, and we are still talking about racism. Racism is when an individual or a community is discriminated against based on caste, colour and ethnic group, especially marginalised or minority communities in a nation. Racism is not just a social barrier; it negatively impacts the country, its development, economy and everything in between. However, in today's modern world, people often migrate for better work opportunities and a standard of living. This is making the world more integrated, which is also increasing the talk about racial equity, inclusivity, and diversity.

It is also important to be aware of discrimination and racial prejudice, which continue to be prevalent in most nations. Racial Equity Ranking is one measure through which we can quantify the level of inclusivity, systemic discrimination, and racial tolerance. To know more, here is a list of the top 10 most racist countries in the world, according to the data from the World Population Review report.

List Of 10 Most Racist Countries In The World: Country Racial Equity Ranking 2024 Iran 89 Belarus 88 South Korea 87 Myanmar 86 Israel 85 Azerbaijan 84 Uzbekistan 83 Kuwait 82 Bahrain 81 Tunisia 80 Which Is The Most Racist Country In The World And Why? 1. Iran Iran is the most racist country in the world, with the worst racial equity ranking. The nation faces discrimination against religious and ethnic minorities like Kurds, Baluchis, Afghans, and Baháʼí. Additionally, the harsh state policies and few opportunities for minority groups add to the problem of racism here. 2. Belarus Belarus deals with deeply rooted xenophobia, especially against minority groups like immigrants, refugees, and persons of African or Asian descent. Low tolerance and poor protective legislation against discrimination have put the nation among the top listers on the list of most racist countries.

3. South Korea Despite South Korea’s thriving economic growth, the nation is increasingly facing ethnic nationalism criticism. Migrant workers, foreign wives, and mixed-race individuals all suffer from discrimination here; social acceptance is still a struggle, even after the government's diversity initiatives.

4. Myanmar Myanmar also faces a lot of ethnic tensions, especially the persecution of the Rohingya Muslims. Prevalent racial, ethnic, and religious discrimination has not only damaged the country's international reputation but also caused a humanitarian crisis here. 5. Israel Israel has always been in the global limelight because of racial and ethnic gaps between the Jewish and Arab populations here. Alongside tensions over Ethiopian Jews and African refugees, social inequality, and systemic segregation all place a heavy burden on equality in the nation.

6. Azerbaijan Azerbaijan also faces persistent ethnic clashes, particularly with the Armenian community. Minority groups also complain about the prevalent discrimination in schools and workplaces. 7. Uzbekistan In Uzbekistan, marginalised ethnic groups like Tajiks and Russians experience institutional obstacles. However, the government has initiated reforms, but for now, weak anti-racism policies have lower equity rankings. Also Read: UK Racism Attack: Two Sikh Men Punched, Kicked, Turbans Forcibly Removed As Violence Erupts Outside Wolverhampton Station | Video 8. Kuwait Kuwait is also on the list of the most racist countries in the world, mainly due to a huge labour migration. Foreign migrant workers, especially from Africa and South Asia, which all causes discrimination and legal disadvantages, and are restricted from social protections.

9. Bahrain Bahrain discriminates against foreign migrant workers and particular religious-minority groups. The social divide between locals and foreign workers opens up disparities in equity and access. 10. Tunisia Tunisia is often regarded as progressive in several areas, but the country has also been called out for being anti-Black racist, especially against sub-Saharan migrants. Ongoing social prejudice keeps the country at the lowest on the equity ladder.

Where Does India Rank On The List Of 10 Most Racist Countries In The World? India does not rank among the top 10 most racist countries in the world; however, its position as the 15th most racist country is undeniably disappointing. Racial and ethnic prejudice continues to be a cause for concern in a nation of billions. News about discrimination against northeast Indian origin, Dalits, and migrant workers often makes headlines. More reforms, effective awareness campaigns, and firm anti-discrimination structures are the key to upholding racial equity in this secular country.

The ranking of the most racist countries in the world highlights the prevalent discrimination and racism in the world, and the problem is not limited to one culture or region. Countries on the list of racism are struggling with deep-rooted social deprivation, which makes living difficult, especially for institutionally marginalised groups and migrant labour groups.