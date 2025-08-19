UK Wolverhampton racist attack: Two Sikhs were brutally beaten by a gang of teens in what the police are investigating as a racially-aggravated hate crime outside Wolverhampton Rail Station in the UK. The appalling assault on Friday, August 15 was captured on camera and has created widespread outrage among Sikh leaders across India and the world.

The graphic video being shared on social media indicates that the victims, two elderly Sikh taxi drivers, were on the ground getting repeatedly kicked and punched by three attackers. In the course of the assault, the turbans of the Sikh men fell off and were lying next to them, an act deemed to be highly disrespectful in Sikhism. In the clip, a witness could be heard exclaiming, "These two men have just been beaten up by these white men," before challenging the perpetrators. The victims were subsequently rushed to a hospital for treatment and released the same day.

British Transport Police (BTP), quoted by the BBC, verified that three suspects aged 17, 19, and 25 were arrested at the location but later released on bail until further inquiries. "We will not accept this type of behaviour on the rail network and have commenced a full investigation," the BTP stated in a release, calling for witnesses to come forward.

I strongly condemn the horrific attack on two elderly Sikh men in Wolverhampton, UK, during the course of which one Sikh's turban was removed forcibly.

▪️This racist hate crime targets the Sikh community, which always seeks Sarbat Da Bhala (the well-being of all).

Sikh Leaders Demand Justice, Safety For Diaspora The attack has received strong condemnation from Sikh leaders and political leaders. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted on X (previously Twitter) to strongly condemn the attack. "Strongly condemn the terrible attack on two elderly Sikh gentlemen in Wolverhampton, UK, during which a Sikh's turban was forcibly removed.". This hate crime is racist in nature and targets the Sikh community, which ever seeks Sarbat Da Bhala (the well-being of all)," Badal said while posting the video. Badal also appealed to External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar to bring the issue to the notice of the UK government to provide security to the Sikh expatriates. "I appeal to all Sikh brethren settled abroad to stand united in this hour of need," he said. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was also outraged, terming the incident "a disturbing setback for inter-community harmony." Taking to X, Warring urged the Indian government to raise the issue with London at the highest level of diplomacy.

Sikh Federation UK Unveils Taxi Driver Connection Meanwhile, the Sikh Federation UK, as reported by The Indian Express, stated that both the victims were local cab drivers plying outside the station when they were attacked. In their version, the attackers had come out of the railway station and instructed one of the drivers to take them to Oldbury. When informed they needed to book from the taxi rank, the gang allegedly became abusive and then attacked them. "They were not paying attention or listening, rather they carried on their abuse and swearing," the Sikh rights movement said, underlining that the men were targeted due to being Sikh.