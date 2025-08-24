Greater Noida News: A disturbing case of dowry harassment took place in Greater Noida, where a woman was set on fire allegedly by her husband and in-laws. The victim, identified as Nikki, succumbed to her injuries on Thursday while being taken to a hospital in Delhi.

According to eyewitnesses, a video captured the woman limping down a staircase with flames engulfing her body, moments after the attack. Her young son saw the incident unfold. “They first put something on mumma. Then they slapped her before setting her on fire with a lighter,” the boy said, holding back tears.

Nikki had been married to Vipin Bhati of Sirsa, Greater Noida, for nine years. Police said her in-laws had been demanding Rs 36 lakh as dowry, a demand she could not fulfil.

Her elder sister Kanchan, also married in the same family, alleged that Nikki was killed in front of her. She claimed she too was assaulted for dowry. “Our in-laws kept saying they didn’t get enough during the wedding. They asked for Rs 36 lakh. Between 1.30 AM and 4 AM on Thursday, I was also beaten. They said we were better off dead,” she recounted. Kanchan added that she tried to save her sister but failed.

Videos later emerged, showing Nikki’s husband and mother-in-law dragging her by her hair and thrashing her. Another clip revealed her sitting on the floor with severe burns.

Neighbours rushed Nikki to Fortis Hospital before she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. However, she died on the way.

Based on Kanchan’s complaint, Kasna police have filed a case against Nikki’s husband Vipin, her brother-in-law Rohit Bhati, mother-in-law Daya and father-in-law Satveer. Vipin has been arrested, while the others are on the run.

Meanwhile, anger spilled onto the streets as locals gathered outside Kasna police station demanding strict action. Many carried placards reading “Justice for Nikki.” Police said efforts are on to nab the remaining accused.