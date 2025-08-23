Noida Shocker: A law student died after allegedly jumping from the 32nd floor of the Supernova building in Noida Sector-94. The young man identified as Ravi was a resident of Hauz Khas in Delhi and had recently moved to Supernova in Noida’s Sector-94 after a family dispute. The law student went missing on August 20, prompting his family to register a case in this regard. Ravi’s dead body was found in the bushes. The police have launched a probe, and further details are awaited.

What Led To The Incident? According to the police, the law student had a dispute with his family, after which he left his house in anger. He reportedly went missing from his residence in Hauz Khas on August 20. Prompting this, the young man’s family lodged a missing person report at the Hauz Khas Police Station in Delhi, Live Hindustan reported.

Ravi was staying with his girlfriend in Supernova Society in Sector-94 under the Sector-126 police station area of Noida. The police found his body in the bushes. As per the officials, Ravi died by jumping from the 32nd floor of the Supernova building or by falling under suspicious circumstances. He was the son of a former officer of the Indian Administrative Service.