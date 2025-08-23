Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident from Ghaziabad, a woman was slapped eight times in nearly 40 seconds by a man allegedly for feeding stray dogs near his apartment complex. This incident comes hours after the Supreme Court revised its August 11 directive on the relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. The incident has gone viral on the internet, prompting the police to register a case against the man and take him into custody.

The woman, identified as Yashika Shukla, said that she was feeding dogs late Friday night when the man assaulted her. She alleged that she was feeding the dogs at a designated feeding place when a man identified as Kamal Khanna, a resident of Brahmaputra Enclave Society in Vijaynagar, came and started slapping her.

What Led To The Shocking Incident In Ghaziabad?

The incident was captured on a mobile phone camera and has gone viral on the internet. In the video, the man was seen hitting her eight times. “Didi, record video. He is hitting me,” Yashika Shukla can be heard saying in the video.

Sidharth Vihar, Ghaziabad Fight between a resident and a dog lover woman over feeding dogs in an unauthorised area. It's really disheartening to see humans beating each other in the name of Dogs. #SupremeCourt failed to find a solution for this menace. pic.twitter.com/lso6OEKwvz

A case has been registered against Khanna, and the police have taken him into custody.

What Was The Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case?

The Supreme Court earlier this month directed the MCD and other civic bodies to capture and move all the stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelter homes. The apex court gave a deadline of eight weeks to round up all dogs, ordering not be released.