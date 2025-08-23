- By Chetna Shree
Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident from Ghaziabad, a woman was slapped eight times in nearly 40 seconds by a man allegedly for feeding stray dogs near his apartment complex. This incident comes hours after the Supreme Court revised its August 11 directive on the relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. The incident has gone viral on the internet, prompting the police to register a case against the man and take him into custody.
What Led To The Shocking Incident In Ghaziabad?
The woman, identified as Yashika Shukla, said that she was feeding dogs late Friday night when the man assaulted her. She alleged that she was feeding the dogs at a designated feeding place when a man identified as Kamal Khanna, a resident of Brahmaputra Enclave Society in Vijaynagar, came and started slapping her.
The incident was captured on a mobile phone camera and has gone viral on the internet. In the video, the man was seen hitting her eight times. “Didi, record video. He is hitting me,” Yashika Shukla can be heard saying in the video.
A case has been registered against Khanna, and the police have taken him into custody.
What Was The Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case?
The Supreme Court earlier this month directed the MCD and other civic bodies to capture and move all the stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelter homes. The apex court gave a deadline of eight weeks to round up all dogs, ordering not be released.
However, the decision was scaled back after feasibility questions about the sheer scale of the exercise. The Supreme Court on Friday directed the authorities to release the dogs after they are vaccinated and sterilised. The court has also called for designated feeding spots for the stray dogs.