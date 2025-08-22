Ghaziabad Viral Video: Residents of Ghaziabad are in shock after two back-to-back incidents of pet dog attacks inside posh housing societies came to light, both captured on CCTV and now viral online. In the first case, a young woman was chased and bitten by two German Shepherds inside a lift corridor at KW Srishti Society in Rajnagar Extension. The CCTV video shows her running in panic as the dogs follow her. A neighbour quickly opened his door and stepped out to drive the dogs away, saving her from further harm. Police later booked the pet owner following the complaint.

In another shocking case from the city, a domestic help was attacked by a pet dog at Amrapali Village Society in Indirapuram. CCTV footage from the society shows the woman crying in pain after the bite, adding to the growing concern over safety in residential complexes.

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "If you own a dog, then it’s your duty to take full responsibility for others’ safety too. Keeping pets is a choice, but ensuring they don’t harm anyone is an obligation. Carelessness by owners puts innocent lives at risk. Strict action is the right step." "Nowadays, dogs are really too much. I saw one dog chasing a rabbit today, and then he got attacked by the guard," a second user wrote.

"Why do people keep dogs if they don't know how to handle them? This guy needs to stay in prison for a few days for his handling of the dogs," wrote a third user. "Shame on all these dog owners...they really don't care about their dogs biting anyone," added a fourth user. "Dog owners should be arrested and let stray dogs bite them to feel the same pain," added another user.