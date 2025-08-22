- By Shailvee Tiwari
Ghaziabad Viral Video: Residents of Ghaziabad are in shock after two back-to-back incidents of pet dog attacks inside posh housing societies came to light, both captured on CCTV and now viral online. In the first case, a young woman was chased and bitten by two German Shepherds inside a lift corridor at KW Srishti Society in Rajnagar Extension. The CCTV video shows her running in panic as the dogs follow her. A neighbour quickly opened his door and stepped out to drive the dogs away, saving her from further harm. Police later booked the pet owner following the complaint.
In another shocking case from the city, a domestic help was attacked by a pet dog at Amrapali Village Society in Indirapuram. CCTV footage from the society shows the woman crying in pain after the bite, adding to the growing concern over safety in residential complexes.
Watch The Viral Videos Here:
Ghaziabad: Pet dogs attacked a young woman in KW Srishti Society of Rajnagar Extension, Police have registered a case against the dogs' owner.— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 21, 2025
pic.twitter.com/1rAa0iag3u
A careless dog owner in #AmrapaliVillageSociety, Indirapuram (#Ghaziabad) entered the lift with his unleashed, unmuzzled #dog.— HIND KE SITARA ✨ (@ChanakyaRashtra) August 20, 2025
The dog bit a domestic help waiting outside. Instead of helping, the owner fled silently.
The poor maid, crying & limping, still went on to work. pic.twitter.com/DOgMiq0Zfz
The post shared on the social media platform X (Formerly Twitter) by the handle 'gharkekalesh' was captioned, "Ghaziabad: Pet dogs attacked a young woman in KW Srishti Society of Rajnagar Extension, Police have registered a case against the dogs' owner."
Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "If you own a dog, then it’s your duty to take full responsibility for others’ safety too. Keeping pets is a choice, but ensuring they don’t harm anyone is an obligation. Carelessness by owners puts innocent lives at risk. Strict action is the right step." "Nowadays, dogs are really too much. I saw one dog chasing a rabbit today, and then he got attacked by the guard," a second user wrote.
"Why do people keep dogs if they don't know how to handle them? This guy needs to stay in prison for a few days for his handling of the dogs," wrote a third user. "Shame on all these dog owners...they really don't care about their dogs biting anyone," added a fourth user. "Dog owners should be arrested and let stray dogs bite them to feel the same pain," added another user.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, earlier this month, directed that all stray dogs be removed from residential areas within eight weeks and shifted to special shelters, warning that any organisation trying to stop this move would face strict action. A new three-judge bench, led by Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria, later reserved its order on a plea seeking a stay on this directive, keeping the debate over dog safety and human rights wide open.