Israel Viral News: In a disturbing case from Israel, a 43-year-old English teacher from Petah Tikva has been fired after admitting to having sexual relations with two of her 17-year-old students. She described the encounter as a “one-time" threesome, sparking widespread concern over teacher conduct and student safety. The Civil Service Commission conducted a thorough, months-long investigation into the teacher’s actions. During this process, she admitted to having sex with the students in a plea deal, which led to her immediate termination. Authorities also banned her from working for the Education Ministry, prohibited her from any activities involving children or youth for eight years, and barred her from working for the state for three years.

Teacher Issues Public Apology: The teacher reportedly apologised for her actions during interviews with Hebrew media. She called it a “one-time thing" and said she did not want the incident to “harm (her) family." According to her lawyer, prosecutors closed the case after determining the encounters were consensual and that she was not the students’ direct teacher. Israel’s legal age of consent is 16, though it can be as low as 14 when the age difference between individuals is three years or less.

Crossing The Line Of Professional Conduct: Despite the case being closed legally, the Civil Service Commission emphasised that the teacher “radically exceeded the basic professional boundaries required of a teacher in her position." Investigations revealed that the inappropriate relationship started while she was smoking with the students and gradually became personal. Eventually, she invited two students to her home, where they had sex with her while a third student watched. These encounters reportedly took place between September and January.

Strong Response From Authorities: The tribunal called her actions "exceptionally grave behaviour that grossly betrays the public's trust in the whole education system and particularly that of the parents who entrust their kids to the school's teachers." While noting that she is a mother of two children aged 8 and 11, authorities emphasised that personal circumstances could not justify such behaviour.

The Education Ministry said, “The ministry looks severely upon any deviation from the teaching values and the trust placed in education staff. In this case, the ministry led a thorough disciplinary process that ended with the decision to fire her and distance her entirely from the education system. The ministry will continue to work diligently to preserve the purity of the education system, the students’ safety and wellbeing, and the public’s trust in teachers."