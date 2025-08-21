Tamil Pilot Viral Video: Air travel usually begins with routine announcements, but one Tamil pilot has now turned a simple safety briefing into a viral moment filled with warmth and humour. Captain Pradeep Krishnan is winning hearts online after his Hindi announcement on a Patna-bound flight left passengers smiling and netizens applauding. In the clip, the pilot takes the mic and greets the passengers in Hindi before the flight takes off. Trying to bridge the language gap, he adds a playful line that instantly made everyone laugh: “Mera Hindi sundar hai, sab adjust kar lega.”

What followed was his lighthearted explanation about the route, possible turbulence, and the importance of wearing seatbelts. His quirky description of turbulence, “dagadaga daga karega”, left not only the passengers amused but even made the air hostess standing beside him chuckle.

Watch The Viral Video: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pradeep Krishnan (@capt_pradeepkrishnan) ALSO READ: World’s Kindest Judge Frank Caprio Dies At 88, Internet Flooded With Heartfelt Tributes, Condolences And Fond Memories Social media users praised his humility and sense of humour, giving him credit for trying to make passengers comfortable in their own language. While some admired his courage to speak Hindi publicly, others couldn’t stop laughing at his funny turbulence explanation.

The post shared two days ago on Instagram under the user name 'capt_pradeepkrishnan' was captioned, "You know Hindi, go man! Will you wear a seat belt properly?" Since being shared, the post has received 2 million views from people. Users were quick to react to the viral video. One user wrote, "That's very cute. Full marks for trying to speak in a language which is not your mother tongue." "Captain - Aapki Hindi bohut sundar hai. Important is get the message across to passengers, which you did with words and actions. I am sure everyone paid attention to your message," a second user added.