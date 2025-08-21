Uppal Farm Girl Viral Video: From sharing farming tips to becoming an internet sensation, Gurmanjot Kaur Uppal, popularly known as the Uppal Farm Girl, has taken social media by storm. Known for her videos on modern farming and rural lifestyle, she quickly became a fan favourite, especially among young audiences. But now, the same internet that made her famous is also at the center of a personal crisis for her.

Gurmanjot, who hails from Nakodar, Punjab, started gaining attention for her relatable farming content and daily life vlogs. Before things became controversial, people were won over by her sincerity, simplicity, and agricultural knowledge. Following the alleged online leak of an MMS video that featured her, she was recently at the centre of a heated argument. The video spread like wildfire across platforms after surfacing on the internet.

Gurmanjot Speaks Out: 'The videos are real, not AI' Gurmanjot reportedly acknowledged that the videos were hers and said, "The videos with Prabh were mine and not AI-generated." According to reports, she explained that when she had shared those private moments with her ex-fiance, Prabh, she had never anticipated him betraying her trust. "The video went viral because Prabh sent it to his friend Inder, who shared it with someone in the UK," she claimed.

ALSO READ: Raebareli Man Gets Caught In Alleged Microsoft Tech Support Scam, His Shocked Reaction Goes Viral | VIDEO A Complaint, But No Action Yet: Reportedly, Gurmanjot has filed a formal police complaint against Prabh for leaking the video without her consent. Despite the complaint, no legal action has been taken so far. However, in a viral post shared on Instagram by 'Patiala Politics', it is claimed that the Punjab Women Commission has taken the case into account. The post also claimed that a 19-year-old girl, Gurmanjot Kaur, was first given an intoxicating substance and then raped. "Punjab Women Commission Chairperson Raj Lali Gill took suo motu cognizance in the Uppal Farm girl video case and directed that a report be filed within two days," the post reads.