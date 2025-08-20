Raebareli Viral News: A man from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral after being accused of running a fake Microsoft tech support scam. The man, identified as Gaurav Trivedi, was caught off guard when an X user turned the tables and exposed him online. The user, known as NanoBaiter, describes himself as someone who 'tracks down and identifies scammers.' Instead of falling for the scam, he hacked into Trivedi’s laptop and recorded his shocked reaction on webcam, a moment that quickly spread across social media.

As per the claims, Trivedi was running a “Microsoft support scam.” This type of fraud usually begins with a fake pop-up on a victim’s computer, showing loud alarms and a warning message. The pop-up pushes people to call a fake helpline, where scammers convince them to give remote access through apps like AnyDesk or TeamViewer. Once inside, scammers can steal money or personal data.

But this time, the plan failed. Using a virtual machine, the X user claims he managed to “capture his webcam feed, snapping a clear photo of his face. Identify his name, which appeared on a softphone dialer during the call. Trace his location, using his laptop’s active Wi-Fi card, to an apartment complex in Raebareli.” He even alleged that he watched Trivedi “eat, sleep, and scam innocent people” live before confronting him directly.

The evidence was posted online and tagged to @RaebareliPolice. Responding to it, the police wrote, “The officer in charge of the cyber police station has been directed to investigate and take necessary action.”

ALSO READ: Mumbai Woman Shuts Down Boss' Demand To Come To Office In Heavy Rains With A 2-Word Reply. Can You Guess?

Watch The Series Of Viral Posts:


 






The viral post has already crossed 8 million views, with netizens praising the dramatic exposure and calling it one of the most satisfying scam-busting moments online. "This is awesome. I am an absolute fan of those who expose scammers, great job," a user wrote. "TY for calling out these scumbags. You got a follower for sure. Keep it up, man!!" a second user wrote.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Man’s Rain Dance In Waterlogged Street Wins Hearts, Internet Says ‘Indians Can Find Entertainment Anywhere’ | VIDEO

"Oh, I wish I had your skills! Best I've ever done was freak out the scammers who called, saying I had missed jury duty and could pay my fine over the phone," added a third user. "I haven’t seen anyone duck that fast since the Coldplay kiss-cam incident ," a fourth user added.