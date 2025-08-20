Raebareli Viral News : A man from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral after being accused of running a fake Microsoft tech support scam. The man, identified as Gaurav Trivedi, was caught off guard when an X user turned the tables and exposed him online. The user, known as NanoBaiter, describes himself as someone who 'tracks down and identifies scammers.' Instead of falling for the scam, he hacked into Trivedi’s laptop and recorded his shocked reaction on webcam, a moment that quickly spread across social media.

As per the claims, Trivedi was running a “Microsoft support scam.” This type of fraud usually begins with a fake pop-up on a victim’s computer, showing loud alarms and a warning message. The pop-up pushes people to call a fake helpline, where scammers convince them to give remote access through apps like AnyDesk or TeamViewer. Once inside, scammers can steal money or personal data.

But this time, the plan failed. Using a virtual machine, the X user claims he managed to “capture his webcam feed, snapping a clear photo of his face. Identify his name, which appeared on a softphone dialer during the call. Trace his location, using his laptop’s active Wi-Fi card, to an apartment complex in Raebareli.” He even alleged that he watched Trivedi “eat, sleep, and scam innocent people” live before confronting him directly.

The evidence was posted online and tagged to @RaebareliPolice. Responding to it, the police wrote, “The officer in charge of the cyber police station has been directed to investigate and take necessary action.”

ALSO READ: Mumbai Woman Shuts Down Boss' Demand To Come To Office In Heavy Rains With A 2-Word Reply. Can You Guess?

Watch The Series Of Viral Posts:

1/ Meet Gaurav Trivedi, an Indian scammer who impersonates Microsoft support and then rips off innocent vulnerable people.



He tried to scam me......but instead of paying him money, I hacked into his laptop and turned on his live webcam feed. pic.twitter.com/qI5MY96LWm — NanoBaiter (@NanoBaiter) August 19, 2025





2/ Gaurav runs a classic Microsoft tech support scam out of his apartment complex in Raebareli, India.



It starts with a fake popup that locks your screen, blares a loud warning sound, and tells you to call “Microsoft” immediately or risk losing all your data. pic.twitter.com/ngawAWh3GH — NanoBaiter (@NanoBaiter) August 19, 2025

3/ The scammer’s main goal?

To trick you into giving them remote access to your computer using tools like AnyDesk or TeamViewer.



But when Gaurav tried it on me… I gave him access to my virtual machine and used it to hack into his system instead. pic.twitter.com/Iit3TZVIcM — NanoBaiter (@NanoBaiter) August 19, 2025





4/ Here’s how I identified him:



1. I accessed his webcam and snapped a clear shot of his face.



2. He pulled up the softphone dialer and boom, his real name appeared on the screen: Gaurav Trivedi.



3. The wifi card on his laptop was active, letting me trace his exact location pic.twitter.com/Ur7pkCxXdo — NanoBaiter (@NanoBaiter) August 19, 2025





5/ These are the exact coordinates I traced from the scammer’s device: 26.2182947, 81.245599 pic.twitter.com/nQJXbC5QP3 — NanoBaiter (@NanoBaiter) August 19, 2025





6/ I basically got a front-row seat to his life, watching him eat, sleep, and then scam innocent people… all through his webcam. pic.twitter.com/HXUHB1fX1B — NanoBaiter (@NanoBaiter) August 19, 2025





7/ I confronted Gaurav personally through his own webcam.



This was his live reaction when I called him out in real time. pic.twitter.com/wfttzAp4Ur — NanoBaiter (@NanoBaiter) August 19, 2025





8/ @RaebareliPolice scammers like Gaurav Trivedi are ruining lives here!!



I’ve reported this multiple times, but action is needed now. Please step up and protect innocent people.



If you want to see more investigations like this one consider following my account and leaving a… — NanoBaiter (@NanoBaiter) August 19, 2025

The viral post has already crossed 8 million views, with netizens praising the dramatic exposure and calling it one of the most satisfying scam-busting moments online. "This is awesome. I am an absolute fan of those who expose scammers, great job," a user wrote. "TY for calling out these scumbags. You got a follower for sure. Keep it up, man!!" a second user wrote.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Man’s Rain Dance In Waterlogged Street Wins Hearts, Internet Says ‘Indians Can Find Entertainment Anywhere’ | VIDEO