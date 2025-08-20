When Mumbai was drowning in heavy rains and the city was under a red alert, one woman employee refused to give in to her boss’s pressure and her bold reply has now gone viral. A screenshot of their chat, shared on Reddit, shows the woman first informing her manager that she was stuck in traffic and wouldn’t be able to reach the office. This happened on Tuesday, a day when the BMC had announced holidays for government and semi-government offices due to the relentless rainfall. Even private offices were asked to let employees work from home.

But some companies, like the one this woman works for, still expect people to show up in person. Despite the bad weather, waterlogged roads, and official WFH advice, her manager insisted that she come in anyway. “Let it be, late. But arrive,” the boss texted. The woman, however, didn’t argue or explain further. She simply sent back two words: “Not possible.” Her no-nonsense response struck a chord with many online, who praised her for standing her ground.

The post, uploaded by her colleague, added more context: “Red alert has been issued in Mumbai and gov offices are given holidays, whereas private offices are given WFH. (We dont have a WFH policy) She doesn't take s**t from anyone anyway, fir manager bhi kyu nahoo.”