Air India Viral Video: Imagine sitting on a plane in the middle of Mumbai’s heaviest rains, with strong winds shaking everything around and then the pilot lands so calmly that it feels almost effortless. That’s exactly what happened on Tuesday, August 19, when an Air India pilot safely landed a flight at Mumbai airport, earning huge praise online. A passenger on board recorded the moment and shared it on social media. The video shows the aircraft moving steadily through stormy skies before touching down smoothly on the rain-soaked runway.

The clip was posted on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: “Mumbai airport landing in the midst of heavy rains. Hats off to Captain Neeraj Sethi for landing safely with less visibility.” Soon after, people flooded the comments, calling the pilot a “true hero.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai itself has been facing one of its toughest rainy spells this season. Streets turned into rivers, traffic was stuck for hours, and several areas went underwater. The weather also hit air travel badly. Over 250 flights were delayed or diverted on Tuesday, leaving passengers frustrated. Authorities even advised travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as conditions kept changing suddenly.