- By Shailvee Tiwari
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 11:11 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Sofia Ansari Viral Video: Instagram influencer Sofia Ansari, known for her engaging content, bold personality, and striking presence on social media, has recently gone viral for all the right reasons. Her latest Instagram reel, set to the trending Marathi song 'Shaky Shaky', has captivated viewers and quickly spread across platforms. In the now-viral video, Ansari begins by dancing in a simple bathrobe, grooving to the upbeat rhythm of the song. As the lyrics change, so does her look, executed through a seamless transition that takes place just before the song’s catchy hook. She reappears in a traditional Marathi avatar, donning a stunning green saree paired with elegant golden jewellery.
Her transformation has received widespread praise, with fans calling her 'absolutely gorgeous' in the Marathi look. Ansari even performs the signature hook step of the song with flair, adding to the reel’s appeal. Talking about the song, Shaky Shaky is a 2025 Marathi-language single by Indian singer-songwriter Sanju Rathod, featuring actress Isha Malviya.
However, amid the praise, Sofia Ansari has also been the center of recent controversy. A private video, allegedly featuring her in intimate moments with a male friend, was leaked online, sparking curiosity and speculation across social media platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). The authenticity of the video remains unverified, but its circulation has added to the ongoing intrigue surrounding the influencer.
ALSO READ: Raebareli Man Gets Caught In Alleged Microsoft Tech Support Scam, His Shocked Reaction Goes Viral | VIDEO
Watch The Viral Video:
View this post on Instagram
The viral video was shared on Sofia's Instagarm account 'sofia9__official' a few days ago and it received an impressive 40 million views from her fans. Social media users flooded the comment section with praise and admiration. One user wrote, "Lovely Expressions....oooo expressions queen." "Kitni khoobsurat hai," a second user wrote.
ALSO READ: Viral Video Shows Mumbaikars Enjoying Drinks In Knee-Deep Floodwater, Turning Mumbai Rain Into Moment Of Fun
"Nathani in the nose.. Chandrakor on the forehead.. And you are looking amazing in a Marathi saree," a third user wrote. "U nailed it, girl," a fourth user added. "Very Pretty & beautiful," added another user. "You are one in a million," added another user.