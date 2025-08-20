Mumbai Viral Video: When life gives Mumbaikars floods, they turn it into a party. A viral video is proof: two men were spotted sitting in knee-deep water, enjoying drinks like it was their weekend getaway. For the past two days, Mumbai has been drowning in nonstop rain. Trains were cancelled, offices were shut, and waterlogging turned the city into a giant pool. But clearly, nothing can wash away the famous 'spirit of Mumbai.'

In the video, the duo casually set up a table and chairs right in the middle of a flooded street, placed bottles and glasses on top, and enjoyed their drinks while sitting in water. The clip, filmed outside a residential building at an unknown spot in Mumbai, has already crossed half a million views on X. People online are amused, calling it yet another example of how Mumbaikars can find fun even in the middle of chaos.

Watch The Viral Video: And Trump thinks he can scare us with sanctions 😂😂#Mumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/VChjmv8Qmd — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) August 20, 2025 The viral video shared on the social media platform X (Formerly Twitter) by the handle '@MithilaWaala' was captioned, "And Trump thinks he can scare us with sanctions." The video shared a few hours ago received 1 million views from people. "Indians are born different; they should have been part of Africa," a user wrote humorously. "Made their own luxury resort like pool party," a second user wrote. "India has seen much worse. Can always persevere. Timely pic and post," added a third user.