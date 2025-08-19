Delhi Viral Video: In Delhi’s relentless monsoon, food delivery workers are showing incredible grit as they navigate flooded streets to reach customers. A viral video captures delivery agents swimming through waterlogged roads, pushing scooters against strong currents, and even climbing fences to complete orders. The clip, shared on Instagram by Kavi Sharma with the caption “Our delivery boys literally battling it out in the Delhi rains to deliver at our doorstep,” quickly caught the attention of netizens.

One scene shows a Zomato rider wading through waist-deep water, while Blinkit riders carefully maneuver through the flood or take the long route over submerged paths. Sharma urged people to treat delivery staff with kindness: “Always be kind to these guys. Never hesitate in offering a glass of water in these extreme humid conditions.”

Watch The Viral Video: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kavi Sharma (@kavi.sharmaaa) ALSO READ: Viral Video: Mumbai Floods Get Filmy Twist As Spider-Man Turns Cleaner With A Mop In Hand The video sparked debates online; some applauded the workers’ dedication, while others cautioned against celebrating the dangerous conditions they face, from open potholes to the risk of electrocution. "Unpopular opinion, rather than glorifying their pain, we should be asking the government & MCD for better drainage and roads. Many lives are lost due to electrocution, open potholes & accidents," a user wrote.

"Either try to avoid ordering online during heavy rains or at least add an extra tip for them," a second user wrote. "Idk how but my same apps don't allow me to order during or a little bit after rains, and I understand why, so that is a good thing, but for rea,l gov and mcd should do something about it now they can not make drainage sys but they can fr do something about it like they could have made greens," a third user wrote.