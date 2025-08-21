Judge Frank Caprio Dies : The internet is overflowing with love and admiration as people across the world remember Judge Frank Caprio, the man who won millions of hearts with his kindness. Known as the 'world’s nicest judge,' Caprio wasn’t just respected in the courtroom, but also celebrated online for the compassion he showed in every case. Sadly, the 88-year-old Rhode Island judge passed away after battling pancreatic cancer. His family confirmed the news, leaving fans, followers, and admirers heartbroken.

Just hours before his death, Caprio had shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, he said, “Unfortunately, I’ve had a setback, I’m back in the hospital now, and I’m coming to you again asking you to remember me in your prayers once more.” Social media is now filled with heartfelt messages, recalling how his thoughtful judgments and gentle nature inspired so many.

Watch The Viral Post Here:

1, "Beloved Judge FrankCaprio posted this video asking for his followers to remember him in their prayers before he passed away today. RIP," a user wrote.

Beloved Judge Frank Caprio posted this video asking for his followers to remember him in their prayers before he passed away today. RIP 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/SFlguEbhux — Defender of the Republic 🇺🇸 (@realdefender45) August 20, 2025

2. "Judge FrankCaprio was such a good-hearted soul. Always enjoyed seeing him in the courtroom, because he never, ever felt intimidating," a second user added.

Judge Frank Caprio was such a good hearted soul. Always enjoyed seeing him in the courtroom, because he never, ever felt intimidating. He was one of the few people who seemed like he was born to be a judge and lead, because he really did his best to help each person and not just… https://t.co/NWHQ75VqOz pic.twitter.com/p9G8jxpHuE — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) August 20, 2025

3. "Judge FrankCaprio, beloved for his kindness on Caught in Providence, has passed away at 88. Known as the nicest judge in the world, Rest in peace, King," added a third user.

Judge Frank Caprio, beloved for his kindness on Caught in Providence, has passed away at 88.



Known as the “nicest judge in the world”



Rest in piece King 🙏pic.twitter.com/T0ELWFPUBS — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) August 20, 2025

4. "Judge FrankCaprio A man of wisdom, compassion, and justice. Keep him in your prayers," added a fourth user.