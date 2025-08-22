Zara Dar Viral Post: Standing out on social media is harder than ever. With Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and X (formerly Twitter), creators often struggle to understand what works and what doesn’t. Content creator Zara Dar, who now creates full-time on OnlyFans, ran an experiment that quickly grabbed attention online, and she calls it the 'Tank-Top Effect.' Zara made two versions of the same short video. In one, she wore a black hoodie, while in the other, she wore a tank top with shorts. She uploaded the videos on different social media platforms, Instagram, X, and YouTube, and then compared the results.

Sharing the results on LinkedIn, Zara wrote, "Testing the 'Tank-Top effect'. I made the exact same short video twice: once wearing a normal top, and once wearing a tank top. Not to generalize, of course (I need to test this with many more videos), but this boosted views on Instagram by up to 28%, doubled views on X, and reduced views on YouTube."

Instagram And X Reward Bold Looks: The experiment showed striking differences. On Instagram Reels, the tank-top version got 30,500 views, compared to 23,700 for the hoodie video, almost a 28% increase. On X, the difference was even bigger. The tank-top video pulled 9,000 views, more than double the 4,400 views of the modest version.

YouTube Shorts Likes Subtlety: YouTube Shorts, however, plays by different rules. Surprisingly, the video performed slightly better, with 6,800 views compared to 6,200 views for the tank-top video. Watch The Viral Post:

From STEM To OnlyFans Stardom: Zara Dar hails from Texas, USA. She was an engineer and a YouTuber sharing STEM topics in a simple way. While pursuing a PhD, she left academia to focus on content creation, particularly on the subscription platform OnlyFans. She made headlines last December when she revealed earning over $1 million (over 8.7 crore) on the platform.

Social Media Reactions: Zara’s LinkedIn post quickly sparked debates about social media algorithms, content virality, and engagement tricks. One user wrote, "I understand you're looking at this from a scientific approach and you're only reporting the results of your research, but as a father to two daughters, this just makes me sad." "It's not a 'Tank Top effect, it's an erotica effect, i.e., the more skin an attractive woman shows, the more views she will get via social media/videos/film," a second user added.