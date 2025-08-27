- By Akansha Pandey
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 01:07 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
- Villagers attack minister on condolence visit in Nalanda
- A minister and an MLA saved their lives by running for approximately 1 kilometre.
In Bihar's Nalanda district, Minister Shravan Kumar and a local MLA had to face the intense anger of villagers. The leaders were visiting Malawan village in the Hilsa police station area to offer condolences to the families of nine people who had died in a road accident. The situation got so bad that the angry crowd started throwing stones, forcing the minister and the MLA to run for about a kilometer to save their lives.
Several people, including the minister's security guard, were injured in the attack, with some suffering serious head injuries. After the incident, a heavy police force was deployed in the entire area, and the village has been placed under heavy police watch.
The entire dispute is linked to a road accident that happened three days ago, in which nine people lost their lives. Minister Shravan Kumar and the local MLA had come to meet these same victims' families. When the two leaders were about to leave after meeting the families, the villagers requested them to stay a while longer. The minister said he had to go to another event, which sparked an argument over compensation that quickly turned violent.
The angry villagers claim that on the day of the accident, they had cleared a road blockade on the MLA's assurance, but they have not yet received proper compensation. Angered by this, the people first surrounded a journalist and the MLA and then attacked them with sticks and batons. After being informed of the incident, senior police officers have reached the spot with a large force and are trying to bring the situation under control.