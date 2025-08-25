Police have arrested two brokers of a gang active in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH). They are accused of taking patients to private clinics by luring them with better treatment. The accused arrested have been identified as Mitthu Kumar and Uttam Kumar, residents of Rasulpur Salim.

Police investigation has revealed that both these brokers work for different private hospitals and used to trap patients who came to SKMCH for treatment. They also operate ambulances, which they used to transport patients from SKMCH to private hospitals. In lieu of this work, private hospital operators used to give them a hefty commission.

Ahiyapur police station in-charge Rohan Kumar informed that a patient's attendant had complained about being forcibly taken to a private hospital, on the basis of which this action was taken. Police raided and arrested Mitthu and Uttam, while their other accomplices managed to escape. During interrogation, more than a dozen other people involved in such work have also been identified, raids are being conducted to arrest them.

The police said that the arrested accused have also revealed the names of many private hospital operators. All of them are also in collusion with many doctors of SKMCH, and many of these doctors are also owners of private hospitals themselves. Police say that action will be taken against all of them once concrete evidence is collected.