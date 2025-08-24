Bihar SIR: A Pakistani woman's name has been added in Bihar's voter list and was even verified in the recently conducted Special Intensive Revision (SIR) ahead of the assembly polls. The woman came to India in 1956 and was identified in Bhagalpur district when the Home Ministry carried out an investigation regarding foreign nationals who had overstayed their visa period. The officials stated that her poor health during the voter list revision led to the verification, adding that the process to remove her from the voter list has been initiated.

Her name will be deleted soon: Bhagalpur DM - Bhagalpur DM Naval Kishor Chaudhary stated that her name will be deleted after due process and investigation. - "As per information, her name was found to be in the voter list and after verification, Form 7 has been filled for her name deletion. After due process and investigation, her name will be deleted," Chaudhary was quoted as saying by ANI.

She was not in condition to talk: BLO - Booth Level Officer Farzana Khanam stated that her name was added as she was unwell and was not in condition to talk. Khanam further stated that she received the letter from Home Ministry on August 11.

- "I received a letter from the department with her passport number, which I cross-checked. We have been asked to remove her name. Her name is Imrana Khanam," BLO told reporters. - "She was not in a condition to talk; she is old and unwell. As per the orders of the department, I filled out the form and began the process of removing her name," she added. - "Her passport is of 1956, and she got her visa in 1958. She is from Pakistan... The next step of the investigation will be carried out by the department... I had received a notice from the Home Ministry on 11 August," Khanam further stated.