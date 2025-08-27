Metro service is set to begin soon in Bihar's capital, Patna. The metro project in the capital is moving forward quickly. On Tuesday, August 26, the new look for the Patna Metro coaches was unveiled. These coaches reflect the culture and heritage of Bihar. The new look not only modernises the metro but also expresses the pride of Patna and Bihar.

The new design features saffron-colored coaches, and their exterior walls are adorned with images of Madhubani paintings and other historical and cultural heritage sites of Bihar, including the Golghar. For the past four days, work has been ongoing to apply decorative decals to all parts of the metro coaches, including the doors, body and windows. These decals not depict only tourist spots but also showcase the beauty of Bihar's art and tradition.

The Metro Rail Corporation is planning to run the metro on a priority corridor between five stations: New Patliputra Bus Terminal, Zero Mile, Bhootnath, Khemichak, and MalahiPakri. In addition to decorating the coaches, finishing work is also underway at the stations.