Patna Metro Update: Good news for residents of Bihar, the Patna Metro will soon be operational in the capital region. The project is progressing rapidly, and on Tuesday, the new look of the Patna Metro coaches was unveiled. Notably, the coaches proudly showcase Bihar’s rich culture and heritage.

The revamped design not only modernizes the Patna Metro but also reflects the pride and identity of Patna and Bihar. According to Jagran.com, the metro coaches are saffron in colour, with exterior walls adorned with Madhubani paintings and illustrations of Bihar’s iconic cultural landmarks, including the Golghar.

Patna Metro: SEE FIRST PICS

Screengrab from X: Image Credits: @gulshan81kr

Patna Metro: Check Stations & Route

For the past four days, work has been underway to apply decorative stickers on the coaches including doors, body panels, and windows. These visuals highlight tourist destinations and celebrate Bihar’s art and traditions.

Metro Rail Corporation plans to run trains on the primary corridor connecting five stations:

- New Patliputra Bus Terminal

- Zero Mile

- Bhootnath

- Khemnichak

- Malahi Pakri

Alongside coach decoration, station finishing work is also in progress.

Officials stated that maintenance, cleanliness, and related operations will be managed from the Bairia terminal complex. The metro’s overall functioning will be coordinated from the administrative building in Patna. Recently, the Chief Minister also visited the Zero Mile metro station to review ongoing construction progress.