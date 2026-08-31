Shares of private hospital chain Park Medi World remained in focus in intraday trade on August 31 and even traded slightly higher during the session, even after key benchmark equity indices– Sensex and Nifty– declined significantly amid US fed commentary on rates and an uptick in crude prices due to escalation in the West Asia crisis.

The healthcare stock was in focus after the company announced plans to expand total bed capacity to 5,740 beds by March 2028. The north India-based hospital chain, in an exchange filing, informed that it will add a total of 1,450 beds across ongoing greenfield and brownfield projects.

How Park Medi World Shares Reacted To The News The healthcare stock opened in the green at Rs 290.80, up 0.75 or 0.25 per cent as compared to last day’s closing of Rs 290.05 on the BSE. The scrip escalated further to touch an intraday high at Rs 290.95. Meanwhile, it’s 52 week high and low values stood at Rs 305.25 and Rs 138.15, respectively.

Last seen, the stock was trading in negative territory in line with sentiment in the stock market. The stock was trading at Rs 287.35, down 0.93 per cent or Rs 2.70 on NSE. Meanwhile, its market cap stood around Rs 12,430 crore.

Technically, the stock is trading above the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages. Share Price History According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given significant returns to its investors since it made its debut in December last year. This year till date (YTD), the healthcare stock rose over 90 per cent. In the last six months, the scrip has given over 50 per cent return, and in the last five days, it rose nearly 2 per cent.

Stock Market Today The domestic equity indices--Sensex and Nifty--are trading significantly lower in early trade on Monday. Last seen, BSE's 30-share index--Sensex-- was trading at 76,911.45, down 0.46 per cent or 353.05 points, while Nifty 50 was quoted at 24,027.35, down 148.30 points or 0.61 per cent.

Earlier, in the opening trade, Sensex started the session slightly lower at 77,130.73, down from last day's closing of 77,264.51. However, it plunged 402 points to hit an early low of 76,861.98. Capacity expansion across North India Park Medi World Limited is the second largest private hospital chain in North India. It has 17 operational hospitals and 4,290 beds across 6 states. "Our expansion is supported by a balanced mix of greenfield developments and acquisitions. While greenfield projects strengthen our long-term presence, acquisitions allow us to enter new markets faster by leveraging existing infrastructure and accelerating time to market," the report said.

The company recently acquired Mehar Hospital, a multi-super speciality facility in Zirakpur, to strengthen its presence in the tricity areas of Mohali, Chandigarh, and Panchkula. The all-cash transaction was worth ₹107 crore. The company had earlier announced its annual report for FY2025–26 and projected a 20.5 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹1,393.60 crore in FY2024–25. This increased by 27 per cent to Rs 273.60 crore from Rs 215.40 crore in the previous fiscal. Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered investment advice.