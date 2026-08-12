Mukesh Ambani's family remained India's richest business family despite an 8.5 per cent drop in fortunes to Rs 25.8 lakh crore in 2026, whereas the Gautam Adani family has emerged as the richest among the first generation with a wealth of Rs 19.6 lakh crore, as per the ''2026 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India most valuable family businesses list''.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, the promoter of Airtel, holds the third spot with wealth totalling Rs 12.1 lakh crore, ranking him as the second-wealthiest among first-generation entrepreneurs. He is followed by Kumar Mangalam Birla, whose fortune stands at Rs 8.14 lakh crore.

Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher of Hurun India, noted that the combined value of India's leading family businesses has reached USD 1.46 trillion (Rs 138 lakh crore). He remarked that if these businesses collectively formed a nation, it would be the world's 18th-largest economy, surpassing countries like Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Poland, and the Netherlands.

Also Read: India Soon To Have Plastic Notes As RBI's Proposal For Polymer Banknotes Approved; What Govt Said In Parliament

According to the report, the top 300 family-run enterprises in India saw their value increase by an average of Rs 4,076 crore every day over the past two years.

Shahi Exports' Ahuja family achieved the most significant three-year growth on the list, with their wealth surging 352 per cent to Rs 37,500 crore. Simultaneously, the Shashikant Bhalchandra Garware family of Garware Hi-Tech Films saw the most dramatic rise in rankings, jumping 61 spots following a 300 per cent increase in their Rs 15,600 crore fortune.