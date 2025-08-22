- By Shreyansh Mangla
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 04:48 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Apollo Micro Systems Share Price: Apollo Micro Systems Ltd Share Price Today: Apollo Micro Systems' stock prices witnessed a massive surge on Friday with the shares rallying to a 52-week high of Rs 240.60 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The stocks rallied after Apollo Micro Systems Ltd procurred defense orders, strong financial results and strategic acquisitions.
The stock opened higher on the BSE at Rs 206.25, compared with the previous close of Rs 204.95. Backed by a surge in trading volumes, it extended gains to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 240.60, marking a 17.39 per cent jump over the last session’s closing price. On the NSE, the stock began trading at Rs 206 against its previous close of Rs 205.23 and climbed to an intraday high of Rs 240.40.
Apollo Micro Systems secured orders from the DRDO and other defense PSUs as the lowest bidder for order worth over Rs 25 crore, a factor contributing to the significant rise in its stock price. The stock rally is part of a larger trend, with shares gaining for six consecutive sessions and delivering a 27% return over that period.
ALSO READ: Wipro's Stock Rises Following Acquisition of HARMAN's Digital Business
"We are pleased to inform you that the Company, in the ordinary course of its business, has been declared the Lowest Bidder for orders worth Rs 25.12 crores from DRDO & Defence PSU’s," the company said in an exchange filing.
In August alone, Apollo Micro Systems' stocks have climbed 35%, marking a sharp recovery from a 10% decline in July. From a 52-week low of Rs 87.99 in October of the previous year, the stock has climbed nearly 170 per cent in 2025.
ALSO READ: GSTR-3B Filing Deadline Extended: Tax Relief For Mumbaikars Amid Heavy Rainfall; Check Date
Positive sentiment is further fueled by the company's strong Q1 FY26 results, which reported a 46% year-on-year revenue growth and an 83% increase in EBITDA, along with a substantial unexecuted order book of Rs 735 crore. The company's recent acquisition of IDL Explosives Ltd and a secured export order of Rs 113.81 crore for an avionic system also contributed to this climb.