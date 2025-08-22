Wipro's Stock Rises: Wipro shares rose 1.2 per cent to reach a high of Rs 253.1 per share on the BSE on Friday. Despite a positive start, Wipro's stock price did not hold its gains for long, and by 9:38 AM, the price had dropped by 0.48 per cent from the previous close. The initial rise was credited to Wipro's recent announcement that it would acquire the digital transformation solutions (DTS) business unit from HARMAN, which is owned by Samsung.

Key Details of the Acquisition

As part of the deal, more than 5,600 employees from the DTS unit worldwide will join Wipro. The acquisition is pending approval from key regulators and is expected to be finalised by December 31, 2025.

Wipro anticipates the DTS team will bring strong skills in digital engineering, including expertise in developing connected products and software platforms that utilise artificial intelligence (AI). This will enable Wipro to provide clients with the specialised knowledge of a smaller company combined with the vast resources of a global leader.