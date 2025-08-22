Gold Rate Today: Gold prices across India witnessed a slight decrease today, continuing a trend of daily fluctuations in the precious metals market. According to the latest data from August 22, 2025, the price of 24-carat gold saw a drop of Rs 22 per gram, while 22-carat and 18-carat gold also saw marginal declines of Rs 15 and Rs 12 per gram, respectively. This movement reflects the dynamic nature of the market, where rates are influenced by global factors and local demand.

Here are the gold prices per gram in major Indian cities as of today:

In Delhi, the price for 24-carat gold is Rs 10,091 per gram, with 22-carat gold at Rs 9,246 per gram, and 18-carat gold at Rs 7,566 per gram.

The rate for 24-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 10,076 per gram, while 22-carat gold is Rs 9,231 per gram, and 18-carat gold is approximately Rs 7,553 per gram.

In Chennai, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 10,076 per gram, 22-carat gold is Rs 9,231 per gram, and 18-carat gold is about Rs 7,631 per gram.

The price of 24-carat gold in Bangalore is Rs 10,076 per gram, with 22-carat gold available at Rs 9,231 per gram, and 18-carat gold is approximately Rs 7,553 per gram.

In Hyderabad, 24-carat gold is Rs 10,076 per gram, 22-carat gold is Rs 9,231 per gram, and 18-carat gold is approximately Rs 7,553 per gram.

The price of 24-carat gold in Kolkata is Rs 10,076 per gram, while 22-carat gold is Rs 9,231 per gram, and 18-carat gold is approximately Rs 7,553 per gram.