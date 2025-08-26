Are Banks Closed on Ganesh Chaturthi: Banks in several states will be closed on Wednesday, August 27, for Ganesh Chaturthi and regional festivals Samvatsari and Varasiddha Vinayaka Vrat. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, this closure will affect banks in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Goa.

Some states will observe a second day of celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi, on August 28, while banks will be closed in Odisha for the Nuakhai festival. The bank holidays in India are not uniform across the country. They depend on the Reserve Bank of India's directives, and many celebrations are specific to a particular state or region, based on local festivals and customs.

While customers will not be able to conduct in-person transactions, all digital banking facilities and online transactions will remain available. Services such as fund transfers, bill payments, and loan applications can be completed online. However, services requiring a physical visit, such as bulk cash deposits or the issuance of Demand Drafts, will not be available.

The cities which will observe a bank holiday on August 27 include:

-Ahmedabad (Gujarat)

-Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra)

-Bengaluru (Karnataka)

-Bhubaneswar (Odisha)

-Chennai (Tamil Nadu)

-Hyderabad (Telangana)

-Panaji (Goa)

-Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh)

Ganesh Chaturthi is a significant festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, the revered god of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings. Many state governments declare a public holiday on this day, which in turn affects bank operations.

Bank holidays are set by the RBI, and the list can vary by state due to regional festivals. While a physical branch may be closed, digital banking and other online services will still be operational.