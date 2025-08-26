Vikram Solar Share Price: India's leading solar PV cells and module maker Vikram Solar debuted at over 2 per cent premium on the Indian stock exchanges on August 26, 2025. The stock immediately rallied sharply, fueled by increased investor confidence. A buying frenzy ensued as soon as it was listed at a small premium to its IPO price, with the price jumping as high as 9 per cent in just one intraday session.

The company's shares opened on the BSE at a price of Rs 340, a 2.41 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 332. On the NSE, the stock was listed at Rs 338, a premium of 1.81 per cent. This was much lower than what was expected based on its grey market premium (GMP). The Vikram Solar IPO GMP estimated the listing price at a premium of 11 to 14 per cent.

However, the stock soon skyrocketed from this lukewarm response, reaching an intraday high of Rs 381.65 on the BSE. This Initial Public Offering (IPO) was held from August 19 to August 21.

The issue was remarkably oversubscribed by 56.42 times, driven by a 142.79 times subscription from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). All of these figures suggest long-term growth for the company and reflect increasing trust in India's booming renewable energy sector.

Vikram Solar's financial performance has also boosted investor confidence, as it reported a 37 per cent year-over-year revenue growth and a 75 per cent jump in profits after tax for the fiscal year ending March 31.

The company is poised to capitalise on India's booming solar market and supportive government policies, with its order book recording a massive 10.34 GW order. They have already planned ambitious expansion to increase their manufacturing capacity to 20.5 GW. The company also plans to enter solar cell production by the year 2027.