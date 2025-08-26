Gold Rate Today: On August 26, 2025, gold prices in India saw a major increase, with 24-karat gold is Rs 10,206 per gram, which is an increase of Rs 55 from yesterday's price of Rs 10,151. Similarly, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 9,355 per gram, reflecting a Rs 50 increase from yesterday's rate of Rs 9,305. The price for 18-karat gold is Rs 7,655 per gram, which is a Rs 41 increase from yesterday. High inflation makes gold a popular choice for investors looking to protect their wealth.

Gold Rate Today: As of August 26, 2025, here are the city-wise gold prices in India:

Chennai: 24K gold is priced at Rs 10,206, 22K gold at Rs 9,355, and 18K gold at Rs 7,740 per gram.

Mumbai: 24K gold is priced at Rs 10,206, 22K gold at Rs 9,355, and 18K gold at Rs 7,655 per gram.

Delhi: 24K gold is priced at Rs 10,221, 22K gold at Rs 9,370, and 18K gold at Rs 7,667 per gram.

Kolkata: 24K gold is priced at Rs 10,206, 22K gold at Rs 9,355, and 18K gold at Rs 7,655 per gram.

Bangalore: 24K gold is priced at Rs 10,206, 22K gold at Rs 9,355, and 18K gold at Rs 7,655 per gram.

Hyderabad: 24K gold is priced at Rs 10,206, 22K gold at Rs 9,355, and 18K gold at Rs 7,655 per gram.

Kerala: 24K gold is priced at Rs 10,206, 22K gold at Rs 9,355, and 18K gold at Rs 7,655 per gram.

Pune: 24K gold is priced at Rs 10,206, 22K gold at Rs 9,355, and 18K gold at Rs 7,655 per gram.

Vadodara: 24K gold is priced at Rs 10,211, 22K gold at Rs 9,360, and 18K gold at Rs 7,659 per gram.

Ahmedabad: 24K gold is priced at Rs 10,211, 22K gold at Rs 9,360, and 18K gold at Rs 7,659 per gram.

Factors affecting gold rates in India are a mix of global and domestic influences. Internationally, the price is heavily impacted by global market trends and U.S. trade policies, such as the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, which can create uncertainty and boost gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset. Since gold is primarily imported, its price in rupees is also sensitive to the Rupee-Dollar exchange rate. Domestically, gold demand rises during festivals and weddings.