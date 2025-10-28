Chhath Bank Holiday: Banks in Patna and Ranchi will remain closed today, October 28, 2025, in observance of Chhath Puja, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) region-wise holiday calendar. Banks in other parts of the country will operate normally.

Are Banks Closed Today On Chhath Puja? Bank holidays vary by state depending on local festivals. Today, banks in Bihar and Jharkhand are closed for Chhath Puja (Morning Puja). Branches in other regions continue regular operations. About Chhath Puja Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to the Sun God (Surya) and his sister Chhathi Maiya, who is believed to sustain life. Devotees express gratitude and seek blessings for health, prosperity, and well-being through fasting, bathing in sacred rivers, and offering prayers to the sun.

Bank Holidays In October 2025 October 31: Banks in Gujarat will be closed for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary.

Regular Closures: All scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain closed on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, as per RBI guidelines. Online Bank Services Even on bank holidays, online banking services are generally available across the country, ensuring that customers can continue to access essential banking facilities. These digital services allow users to carry out a range of financial transactions conveniently, including fund transfers via NEFT or RTGS, as well as requests for demand drafts and chequebooks.

Additionally, customers can manage credit, debit, and ATM card services, handle account maintenance tasks, set up standing instructions, and apply for lockers, all without needing to visit a branch.