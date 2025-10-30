Gujarat Bank Holiday : October 31 marks a special day in Gujarat as the state observes a public holiday to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, fondly known as the Iron Man of India. All banks across Gujarat will remain closed on this day in remembrance of Patel’s immense contribution to the unification of India after independence.

Although bank branches will not operate, customers need not worry digital banking services will continue to function as usual. People can still make transactions through internet and mobile banking, UPI, NEFT, RTGS, and ATMs without any disruption.

Across India, the day is commemorated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day, honoring Sardar Patel’s efforts in integrating the nation. Various events, runs for unity, and official programs are held countrywide, but in most other states, banks and government offices remain open as usual.