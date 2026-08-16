Bank Holiday In August 2026: As the third week of August 2026 has begun and 14 days are remaining in the month, customers planning to visit branches of State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, or others to withdraw cash or complete essential tasks are advised to plan ahead. Banks across various regions will be closed on select dates between August 17 and August 31 due to state-specific festivals, national observances, and standard weekend holidays mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

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Working Days And Closures Next Week

Working Days:

Bank branches in most parts of the country will operate normally on August 17 (Monday), August 18 (Tuesday), August 20 (Thursday), and August 21 (Friday).

Closure Dates:

- August 19 (Wednesday): Banks will remain closed only in Agartala for the birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

- August 22 (Fourth Saturday): Banks will remain closed across the country as it is the fourth Saturday of the month.

- August 23 (Sunday): Banks will remain closed across the country for the weekly holiday.

Complete List Of Bank Holidays From August 17 To August 31, 2026

Here is the complete list of bank holidays for the remainder of August:

- August 19 (Wednesday): Closed only in Agartala (Tripura) for the birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

- August 22 (Saturday): Nationwide closure (Fourth Saturday).

- August 23 (Sunday): Nationwide closure (Weekly holiday).

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- August 25 (Tuesday): Closed in some states for Eid-e-Milad/Milad-un-Nabi.

- August 26 (Wednesday): Closed in Kerala for First Onam.

- August 28 (Friday): Closed in select states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, for Raksha Bandhan.

- August 30 (Sunday): Nationwide closure (Weekly holiday).

Digital Banking Services To Remain Operational

Despite upcoming branch closures, bank customers do not need to worry. Digital services, including internet banking, mobile banking, UPI payments, and ATM cash withdrawals, will function uninterrupted across the country.

(With Inputs From Jagran.com)