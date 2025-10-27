Bank Holidays New Week (Oct 27 to Nov 2): Owing to the festivities of Chhath Puja, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birthday, banks will remain closed for 5 days across India according to the holiday list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These holidays vary from state to state.

Customers are advised to plan all their financial activities well in advance to avoid any inconveniences. In-person banking activities will not be available. However, the customers will be able to access other banking services such as ATMs, online banking, and UPI.

Banks in Ahmedabad will remain closed on Friday due to the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a leading role in India's freedom movement, served as the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister from 1947 to 1950.

In the southern part of India, banks in Bengaluru will remain closed on November 1 owing to Kannada Rajyothsava which marks the formation of the state. Meanwhile, banks in Uttarakhand will also be closed on the same day due to Igas Bagwal, which is celebrated 11 days after Diwali.

The festival is celebrated on Kartik Shukla Ekadashi and marks the conclusion of Lord Vishnu’s four-month rest period. Another belief is that when news of Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya reached Uttarakhand, the locals celebrated their own version of Diwali, 11 days after the festival.

Bank Holiday List Across States Here is a breakdown of the holiday list across various states from October 27 to November 2: Date Events State October 27 Chhath Puja West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh October 28 Chhath Puja Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh October 31 Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ahmedabad (Gujarat) November 1 Kannada Rajyothsava, Igas Bagwal Bengaluru (Karnataka), Uttarakhand November 2 Sunday Across India Note: Besides these holidays, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays as well as on all Sundays according to the holiday list of the RBI.