French authorities have arrested two suspects linked to the audacious Louvre Museum heist that stunned the nation last week. The theft, valued at over USD 102 million, involved priceless crown jewels once belonging to French royalty. The arrests mark the first major breakthrough in what officials are calling one of the most sophisticated art crimes in modern French history.

According to the Paris prosecutor’s office, one of the suspects was detained Saturday night at Charles de Gaulle Airport as he attempted to board a flight to Algeria. The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was reportedly intercepted at the last minute by French police. A second suspect was arrested shortly afterwards in Paris. Both men, said to be in their 30s and residents of Seine-Saint-Denis in northern Paris, face charges of organised gang robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Two Still At Large As Investigation Widens Two other suspects remain at large, as the search intensifies across France and beyond. Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau condemned the leak of arrest details, warning that it could jeopardise the ongoing investigation involving over 100 officers. “It is too early to provide any specific details,” she said, emphasising that every lead is being pursued to recover the stolen jewels.

The robbery took place last Sunday when four masked thieves armed with power tools stormed the Louvre's Galerie d'Apollon in broad daylight. They used a crane to access an upstairs window and smashed glass display cases containing royal artefacts. The operation lasted less than seven minutes, a stunningly swift act that bypassed multiple layers of museum security.

Priceless Royal Jewels Among Stolen Treasures Among the treasures stolen were a tiara and brooch once worn by Empress Eugenie, an emerald necklace belonging to Empress Marie-Louise, and a sapphire set linked to Queen Marie-Amelie. Each piece carries immense historical significance, making the loss not just financial but cultural.

A video that later surfaced online showed one of the robbers cutting through glass while tourists nearby appeared oblivious. Another clip depicted the thieves using a hydraulic lift and posing as construction workers to make their escape. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez congratulated investigators for their “rapid and decisive progress” but refrained from providing further details.