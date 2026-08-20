- Blue Cloud Softech signed an MoA for Africa's digital infrastructure.
- Partnership with GCIB for Africa, Afro Mobile SARL.
- Stock gained over 3 per cent on deal news, in focus.
Shares of small-cap information technology company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd remained in focus on Thursday after the company announced the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to develop telecommunications and digital infrastructure across Africa. Meanwhile, the Blue Cloud shares started the session in the green at Rs 22.45 amid firm sentiment in the stock market. The stock escalated further to hit a day high at Rs 23.15. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 23.15, up Rs 0.76 or 3.39 per cent from the last closing.
Last seen, the IT stock was trading slightly higher at Rs 22.60, up 0.94 per cent. Meanwhile, the 52-week high and low values of the stock stood at Rs 38 and 16.51, respectively.
Partnership Details
In an exchange filing, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said that it has signed a strategic Memorandum of Agreement with GCIB for Africa and Afro Mobile SARL for telecommunications and digital infrastructure development across Africa.
"Signing of a Memorandum of Agreement with the Global Council for Investment and Business for Africa (GCIB) and Afro Mobile SARL, a telecommunications and digital infrastructure company incorporated in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire," the company said in an official release.
Under the agreement, signed on August 7, 2026, and set to become fully effective on August 19, 2026, the three parties will develop telecommunications and digital infrastructure initiatives across Africa.
The framework includes a national fibre-optic backbone network, 4G/5G mobile network infrastructure, and international connectivity.
Share price history
According to BSE Analytics, the IT stock soared 294 per cent in five years. However, on lats few years, the stock's trajectory has not been good, as it corrected 28 per cent in three years. In the last two years, it declined nearly 80 per cent. Meanwhile, this year till date, the small cap IT stock gained over 7 per cent as compared to over 9 per cent dip in Sensex.
Stock Market Today: Key domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded after days of downward momentum on the back of firm global cues after an easing in US Treasury yield rates.
Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered investment advice.