Shares of small-cap information technology company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd remained in focus on Thursday after the company announced the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to develop telecommunications and digital infrastructure across Africa. Meanwhile, the Blue Cloud shares started the session in the green at Rs 22.45 amid firm sentiment in the stock market. The stock escalated further to hit a day high at Rs 23.15. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 23.15, up Rs 0.76 or 3.39 per cent from the last closing.

Last seen, the IT stock was trading slightly higher at Rs 22.60, up 0.94 per cent. Meanwhile, the 52-week high and low values of the stock stood at Rs 38 and 16.51, respectively.

Partnership Details

In an exchange filing, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said that it has signed a strategic Memorandum of Agreement with GCIB for Africa and Afro Mobile SARL for telecommunications and digital infrastructure development across Africa.

"Signing of a Memorandum of Agreement with the Global Council for Investment and Business for Africa (GCIB) and Afro Mobile SARL, a telecommunications and digital infrastructure company incorporated in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire," the company said in an official release.