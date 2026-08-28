Putting a halt to all the speculation around bringing back E10 blended fuel, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) said that E20 blend petrol will not be replaced with E10. Earlier, several reports surfaced claiming E10 would be back at fuel stations for older vehicles. In response, BPCL clarified its stand, saying Sanjay Khanna's, BPCL Chairman, remarks were misrepresented to suggest that E10 was under consideration as an alternative to E20.

"Shri Sanjay Khanna, Chairman & Managing Director, BPCL, said that there is no proposal to replace the existing E20 blended Petrol with E10 on Thursday after BPCL’s AGM. His response is being misquoted to suggest that E10 is being considered as an option, which is not correct. Large-scale field experience from millions of vehicles operating on E20 fuel for more than the last 3 years has not shown any evidence of engine damage or any other concerns. E20 contributes to reducing pollution, creating rural prosperity and saving foreign exchange," BPCL said in a Post on X on Thursday.

"BPCL continues to support the National ethanol blending programme and remains committed to ensuring fuel quality," the Post said further. The company has stated in several media reports that the Petroleum Ministry is in discussions with state-owned oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation on a proposal to offer premium 95 octane petrol with a 10 per cent ethanol blend.

The reports claimed that the proposal that is under consideration would allow owners of older vehicles to use the E10 option, and oil marketing companies can do it without developing a separate fuel distribution network across the country. E10 Could Be Sold With Premium Fuel Options Earlier, Mint reported that premium 95 octane fuels like Indian Oil’s XP95, BPCL’s Speed, and Hindustan Petroleum’s Power95 could be sold with a 10% ethanol blend. The proposal would use existing premium-petrol infrastructure. The report claims this will eliminate the need for a separate E10 supply network.

Options are being explored to provide E10 fueling, which is more suitable for older vehicles, and to address customer concerns,” the person cited by Mint said. According to Mint's report, premium petrol now accounts for about 15 per cent of petrol sales for oil marketing companies, up from about 4 per cent in March. Also Read: Blockbuster Debut: Tempsens Instruments IPO Lists At Staggering 111% Premium, Shares Cool Amid Profit Booking What does it mean for drivers? The discussion around bringing back E-10 came into focus after India’s chief economic advisor advocated for it for older vehicles—not compatible with E20–in an article in Indian Express earlier this month. His commentary drew the attention of common vehicle owners, allegedly struggling with the complexities of E20.

However, the government denied any damage to engines due to E20, and they refused to revert to E10 as well. Meanwhile, in my opinion, if E10 blend fuel is brought back, it may dilute the unrest among people. Earlier, we did not see many complaints when E-10 was being sold at pumps.