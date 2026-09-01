Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hike: In a major update, the commercial LPG cylinders have become more expensive in several key cities across the nation from Tuesday. The oil marketing firms have increased the price of 19 kg commercial gas cylinders by Rs 9.50 in several major cities. While the highest hike came in cities like Kolkata, the price was hiked by Rs 9.50 in cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Noida, Chandigarh, and Lucknow.

Check City-Wise New Rates However, the price for the domestic LPG remained unchanged for the third consecutive month. As per the latest rates, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has now increased from Rs 2,738 to Rs 2,747.50. Apart from this, the price has increased from Rs 2,906 to Rs 2,916.50 in Chennai.

ALSO READ: Mumbai CNG Price Hike: MGL Hikes Rates By Rs 2 Per Kg, Domestic PNG By Rs 1/SCM Amid Middle East Crisis The price of commercial LPG cylinder surged to Rs 2,701 per cylinder in Mumbai. While the price in these cities was hiked by Rs 9.50, Kolkata witnessed a massive surge of Rs 11.50, taking the price to Rs 2,884 per cylinder.

Multiple Businesses To Be Affected While the price was increased by Rs 10 in cities like Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru, the rate was hiked by Rs 11 in multiple cities, including Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar. The latest surge is set to affect restaurants, hotels, eateries, sweet shops, and other businesses that use commercial LPG cylinders for cooking purposes.

However, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has not been increased in the latest monthly revision, providing a major relief to the domestic users. With the latest hike, the price of commercial LPG cylinder in Patna remained above the Rs 3,000 mark, costliest in the country.

ALSO READ: First Mumbai, Now Tamil Nadu: Milk Prices Set To Rise Ahead Of Festive Season; Check New Rates In cities like Gurgaon, Noida, Chandigarh, and Lucknow, LPG prices have risen by Rs 9.50, taking the new rates to Rs 2,764.50, Rs 2,747.50, and Rs 2,769.50 per cylinder, respectively. Apart from this, the price of 19 kg LPG has risen by Rs 10.50 in Jaipur.