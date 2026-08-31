  • Source:JND
HighLights
  1. Gold futures declined below Rs 1.54 lakh per 10 grams.
  2. Silver prices also fell significantly on MCX.
  3. 24k and 22k gold rates dropped in major Indian cities.

Bullion prices continued their losing momentum on Monday amid escalating geopolitical tensions, a hawkish approach by the US Fed, and rising bond yields. Gold futures for the October 5 expiry declined Rs 2,640 to a low of Rs 1,53,640 per 10 grams, compared to the last close of Rs 1,56,281 on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Silver futures September 4 expiry fell Rs 4,203 to a low of Rs 232,501per kilogram from last closing of Rs 2,36,704 on MCX.

Last seen, MCX Gold was trading at Rs 1,54,088, down Rs 2,193 or 1.4 per cent. MCX Silver was quoted at Rs 2,34,716, down Rs 1,988 or 0.84 per cent.

24k, 22k Gold Rates In Key Indian Cities

Gold rates for all purity levels fell significantly in the domestic retail market as well. According to bullion.co.in, the 24 karat gold rate on August 31 in India is Rs 1,54,390 per 10 grams, while 22 karat gold rate today is Rs 1,41,524 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile,20 karat gold rate today is Rs 1,28,658 per 10 grams, while 18 karat gold rate today is Rs 1,15,793 per 10 grams.

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City

24k Gold Rate (per 10g)

22k Gold Rate (per 10g)

Delhi

Rs 1,54,210

Rs 1,41,359

Mumbai

Rs 1,54,470

Rs 1,41,598

Kolkata

Rs 1,54,270

Rs 1,41,414

Chennai

Rs 1,54,920

Rs 1,42,010

Bangalore

Rs 1,54,660

Rs 1,41,772

Lucknow

Rs 1,54,580

Rs 1,41,698
 

Gold Rate Today: FAQ

  • What is the current market trend for gold and silver futures?
     
    Bullion prices are experiencing a downward trend due to rising bond yields, geopolitical tensions, and a hawkish approach by the US Fed.
  • What are the gold rates for different purities as of August 31?
     
    As of August 31, the rates per 10 grams are:
    • 24 karat: Rs 1,54,390
    • 22 karat: Rs 1,41,524
    • 20 karat: Rs 1,28,658
    • 18 karat: Rs 1,15,793
       
  • How do gold rates vary across different Indian cities?
     
    Gold rates differ by city; for example, Chennai currently has one of the higher rates at Rs 1,54,920 for 24k gold (per 10g), while Delhi is priced at Rs 1,54,210.

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