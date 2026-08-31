Bullion prices continued their losing momentum on Monday amid escalating geopolitical tensions, a hawkish approach by the US Fed, and rising bond yields. Gold futures for the October 5 expiry declined Rs 2,640 to a low of Rs 1,53,640 per 10 grams, compared to the last close of Rs 1,56,281 on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Silver futures September 4 expiry fell Rs 4,203 to a low of Rs 232,501per kilogram from last closing of Rs 2,36,704 on MCX.

Last seen, MCX Gold was trading at Rs 1,54,088, down Rs 2,193 or 1.4 per cent. MCX Silver was quoted at Rs 2,34,716, down Rs 1,988 or 0.84 per cent.

24k, 22k Gold Rates In Key Indian Cities

Gold rates for all purity levels fell significantly in the domestic retail market as well. According to bullion.co.in, the 24 karat gold rate on August 31 in India is Rs 1,54,390 per 10 grams, while 22 karat gold rate today is Rs 1,41,524 per 10 grams.