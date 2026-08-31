Reaffirming its commitment to strengthening relationships with prominent educational and business institutions across Jammu and Kashmir, J&K Bank has signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) under its Corporate Salary Package (CSP) with Delhi Public School (DPS) Budgam, HK Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. (HK Hyundai) and Himalayan Motors.

The agreements will collectively extend customised banking benefits and enhanced service features to 887 employees of the three institutions. The MoU with DPS Budgam, covering 341 employees of the school, was signed by Zonal Head (Budgam) Layek Ahmad Jan on behalf of the Bank and Mrs Soz on behalf of the institution. Cluster Head (Budgam) Wasim Ahmad Qadri, Branch Head (Humhama) Sheikh Nazima Asad and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

The Bank also formalised its CSP arrangement with HK Automobiles Pvt. Ltd., extending its benefits to 141 employees of the group. Zonal Head (Srinagar) Sheikh Mohammad Muzaffar and Director HK Automobiles Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations in the presence of Directors HK Automobiles Mohammad Sultan Mir and Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Cluster Head Syed Tasaduq Madni, Branch Head (Pantha Chowk) Sabba Rafiq and other senior officials from both sides.

In another agreement, the Bank signed an MoU with Himalayan Motors to bring its 405 employees under the Corporate Salary Package. The agreement was signed by Zonal Head (Srinagar) Sheikh Mohammad Muzaffar on behalf of the Bank and Managing Partners Himalayan Motors Ghulam Mohammad Beigh and Bashir Ahmad Beigh. Cluster Head Subuhi Yaseen, Branch Head (BP Batmaloo) Muzaffar Hussain and other senior officials from both organisations attended the signing ceremony.

Speaking on the agreements, the respective Zonal Heads termed the partnerships as part of the Bank’s continued endeavour to nurture longstanding institutional relationships with prominent institutions across Jammu and Kashmir. They reiterated that by extending the Corporate Salary Package to the employees of these institutions, the Bank aims to provide customised financial solutions, enhanced banking features and seamless services while creating greater value for its institutional partners. During the respective events, the Bank’s Cluster Heads familiarised the participating institutions with the comprehensive features and benefits available under the Corporate Salary Package.