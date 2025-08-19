The price of 24-carat gold (99.9% purity) is currently Rs 10,075 per gram, down by Rs 43 from yesterday's price. Similarly, the price of 22-carat gold (91.6% purity) is at Rs 9,235 per gram, also a decline of Rs 40. For those interested in lower-purity options, 18-carat gold is priced at Rs 7,556 per gram, marking a decrease of Rs 33.

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India saw a minor dip today, August 19, 2025, with rates for 24-carat, 22-carat, and 18-carat gold experiencing a slight decrease. This comes after a period of volatility in the bullion market.

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today:

In Chennai, the price for 24-carat gold is Rs 10,075 per gram, 22-carat gold is Rs 9,235 per gram, and 18-carat gold is Rs 7,635 per gram.

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 10,075 per gram, 22-carat gold at Rs 9,235 per gram, and 18-carat gold at Rs 7,556 per gram.

In Delhi, 24-carat gold is Rs 10,090 per gram, 22-carat gold is Rs 9,250 per gram, and 18-carat gold is Rs 7,569 per gram.

In Kolkata, the rate for 24-carat gold is Rs 10,075 per gram, 22-carat gold is Rs 9,235 per gram, and 18-carat gold is Rs 7,556 per gram.

In Bangalore, the price for 24-carat gold is Rs 10,075 per gram, 22-carat gold is Rs 9,235 per gram, and 18-carat gold is Rs 7,556 per gram.

In Hyderabad, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 10,075 per gram, 22-carat gold at Rs 9,235 per gram, and 18-carat gold at Rs 7,556 per gram.

In Kerala, the price for 24-carat gold is Rs 10,075 per gram, 22-carat gold is Rs 9,235 per gram, and 18-carat gold is Rs 7,556 per gram.

In Pune, 24-carat gold costs Rs 10,075 per gram, 22-carat gold is Rs 9,235 per gram, and 18-carat gold is Rs 7,556 per gram.

In Vadodara, the price for 24-carat gold is Rs 10,080 per gram, 22-carat gold is Rs 9,240 per gram, and 18-carat gold is Rs 7,560 per gram.

In Ahmedabad, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 10,080 per gram, 22-carat gold is Rs 9,240 per gram, and 18-carat gold is Rs 7,560 per gram.

The recent fluctuations are part of a broader trend, with gold prices rising significantly over the last few months. Factors such as global market conditions, changes in currency exchange rates, and investor sentiment play a crucial role in determining the daily rates. Consumers and investors are advised to check with local jewellers for the exact rates, as prices may vary due to local taxes and making charges.