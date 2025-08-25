Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India saw a more pronounced decrease today, Monday, August 25, 2025, with rates noticeably lower than yesterday's close. This price correction reflects a shift in market sentiment, influenced by both international and domestic factors.

According to the data, the price of 24-karat gold per gram is Rs 10,151, marking a decrease of Rs 11 from yesterday. Similarly, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 9,305 per gram, down by Rs 10. The rate for 18-karat gold also experienced a drop, settling at Rs 7,614 per gram, a decrease of Rs 9. This notable change indicates a period of adjustment after recent fluctuations.

City-wise Gold Rates (per gram)

Chennai: 24K - Rs 10,151; 22K - Rs 9,305; 18K - Rs 7,700

Mumbai: 24K - Rs 10,151; 22K - Rs 9,305; 18K - Rs 7,614

Delhi: 24K - Rs 10,166; 22K - Rs 9,320; 18K - Rs 7,626

Kolkata: 24K - Rs 10,151; 22K - Rs 9,305; 18K - Rs 7,614

Hyderabad: 24K - Rs 10,151; 22K - Rs 9,305; 18K - Rs 7,614

Kerala: 24K - Rs 10,151; 22K - Rs 9,305; 18K - Rs 7,614

Pune: 24K - Rs 10,151; 22K - Rs 9,305; 18K - Rs 7,614

Vadodara: 24K - Rs 10,156; 22K - Rs 9,310; 18K - Rs 7,618

Ahmedabad: 24K - Rs 10,156; 22K - Rs 9,310; 18K - Rs 7,618

Bangalore: 24K - Rs 10,161; 22K - Rs 9,314; 18K - Rs 7,621

Factors Influencing the Price Change

The significant price correction is tied to global market performance, where international gold prices are experiencing a sharp pullback. A strengthening US dollar, combined with anticipation of key economic announcements, has led to a decrease in gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset. In India, local demand and the Rupee-Dollar exchange rate also play a critical role, contributing to the daily price fluctuations.