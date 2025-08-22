Diwali DA Hike: The festival of lights, Diwali, is just months away, and the Central government is preparing for a Diwali gift to all its employees. According to media reports, the government is expected to hike the Dearness Allowance (DA) of Central employees to support the rising cost of living. If reports are to be believed, the government is likely to hike the DA by the end of October, coinciding with the festive season.

DA Hike 2025: Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about DA, its importance, and how it's calculated.

DA Hike: How much will the salary increase?

The DA is expected to increase by 3 to 4 per cent, raising it from the current 55% to either 58% or 59% of a government employee's total basic salary. This adjustment is meant to help employees and pensioners maintain their purchasing power in the face of inflation. For a government employee with a basic pay of Rs 18,000, the salary could increase by Rs 540. Similarly, a pensioner with a basic pension of Rs 9,000 could receive an additional Rs 270.