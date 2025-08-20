Gold Rate Today: As of August 20, 2025, the price of gold in India has seen a significant decrease across all varieties. Today's per-gram rates are Rs 10,015 for 24-karat gold, a decline of Rs 60 from yesterday. The price for 22-karat gold is Rs 9,180 per gram, marking a decrease of Rs 55. Meanwhile, 18-karat gold is priced at Rs 7,511 per gram, which is a drop of Rs 45.

The noticeable decline in prices is a reflection of several market forces. The price of gold, a classic "safe-haven" asset, is directly influenced by global stability. A reduction in geopolitical tensions can lead to investors pulling out of gold and shifting their capital to higher-risk, higher-yield investments like stocks. This effect is often amplified by a strengthening US dollar, which makes gold more expensive for international buyers and can reduce demand. Additionally, any indication of central banks tightening monetary policy or raising interest rates makes interest-bearing investments more attractive than non-yielding gold, further contributing to a price decrease.

Here are the gold rates in major cities across India:

In the capital city of Delhi, the price of 24-karat gold is Rs 10,029 per gram, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 9,194 per gram, and 18-karat gold is at Rs 7,525 per gram.

Mumbai's gold market sees 24-karat gold at Rs 10,015 per gram, 22-karat gold at Rs 9,180 per gram, and 18-karat gold at Rs 7,511 per gram.

In Kolkata, the price for 24-karat gold stands at Rs 10,015 per gram, with 22-karat gold available for Rs 9,180 per gram and 18-karat gold for Rs 7,511 per gram.

Chennai's gold rates are consistent with other major metropolitan areas, with 24-karat gold at Rs 10,015 per gram, 22-karat gold at Rs 9,180 per gram, and 18-karat gold at Rs 7,511 per gram.

Similarly, in Bangalore, 24-karat gold is priced at Rs 10,015 per gram, 22-karat gold is at Rs 9,180 per gram, and 18-karat gold is at Rs 7,511 per gram.

Hyderabad's market reflects the same trend, with 24-karat gold at Rs 10,015 per gram, 22-karat gold at Rs 9,180 per gram, and 18-karat gold at Rs 7,511 per gram.

The gold price in Ahmedabad is Rs 10,015 per gram for 24-karat gold, Rs 9,180 per gram for 22-karat gold, and Rs 7,511 per gram for 18-karat gold.

For the city of Jaipur, 24-karat gold is priced at Rs 10,029 per gram, 22-karat gold costs Rs 9,194 per gram, and 18-karat gold is at Rs 7,525 per gram.

Lastly, in Pune, 24-karat gold is available for Rs 10,015 per gram, while 22-karat gold is Rs 9,180 per gram, and 18-karat gold is Rs 7,511 per gram.